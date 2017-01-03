Toro Rosso eyes engine naming deal

Carlos Sainz ahead of Max Verstappen for Toro Rosso at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Toro Rosso are in talks about selling the naming rights of the team's engine supplier for 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 07:59 UK

Toro Rosso are in talks about selling the naming rights of the team's engine supplier for 2017.

When the FIA published the provisional 2017 entry list recently, the name of Toro Rosso's engine was listed as 'TBC'.

That is despite the fact that the Faenza-based team have done a deal with Renault for the supply of customer engines next year.

Toro Rosso's owner, Red Bull, fell out badly with Renault at the end of 2015, leading to a customer engine deal last year with the French-made units re-badged as 'Tag Heuer'.

A similar deal for Toro Rosso is now in the works, boss Franz Tost admitted.

"We have the opportunity to find a title sponsor, as Red Bull did with Tag Heuer," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We are in negotiations."

Tost also said that the team's other preparations for 2017 are on track.

"We have passed the crash test and will be doing a filming day before the tests begin," he said, referring to the 2017 car. "We are on schedule."

The new season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Kvyat: '2016 like 10 seasons in one'
>
View our homepages for Franz Tost, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Carlos Sainz ahead of Max Verstappen for Toro Rosso at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 20, 2016
Toro Rosso eyes engine naming deal
 Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Daniil Kvyat: 'Drivers to train hard for 2017'
 Nico Rosberg in action at the Spanish GP on May 14, 2016
Nico Rosberg ahead of Lewis Hamilton in final Brazilian Grand Prix practice
Kvyat: '2016 like 10 seasons in one'Sainz: 'Pirelli testing for some drivers unfair'Result: Lewis Hamilton wins 50th career raceKvyat not denying Force India rumoursSainz not willing to wait for Red Bull seat
Daniil Kvyat hopes form means 2017 seatKvyat wants patience amid constant rumoursKvyat to secure new two-year Red Bull deal?Tost plays down Sainz to Renault rumoursSainz: 'Renault engine swap rumours false'
> Toro Rosso Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0