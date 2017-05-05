Carlos Sainz: 'Top teams light years ahead'

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Carlos Sainz laments the fact that Formula 1's top teams are "light years" ahead of the opposition.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 23:32 UK

Carlos Sainz has lamented the fact that Formula 1's top teams are "light years" ahead of the opposition.

From a personal point of view, the young Spaniard said that he is happy with the "best start" he has had to his three years in Formula 1 so far in 2017.

"My three years of experience are helping," he told the Spanish press, "but still it wasn't easy because half of the grid is very close together."

Yet Sainz admitted to some "frustration" that the leading teams Ferrari and Mercedes are "light years" ahead of the rest.

"If there is something missing in Formula 1, it is that this gap is so great between the first two and the others," the Toro Rosso driver said in Barcelona.

"If you look at the budgets, you know that it is impossible to reach them. So I hope Liberty finds agreement among everyone so that [the gap] can be reduced."

Toro Rosso are currently sixth in the constructors' standings.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Sainz: 'McLaren engine rumours hard to believe'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Carlos Sainz, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Carlos Sainz: 'Top teams light years ahead'
 Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Daniil Kvyat 'not friends' with Carlos Sainz
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner: 'Red Bull not letting Carlos Sainz go'
Sainz: 'McLaren engine rumours hard to believe'Sainz flattered by Prost praiseSainz tells son to forget Renault for nowKvyat unclear over next F1 career moveRenault advisor Prost 'big fan' of Sainz
Toro Rosso still open to engine name changeJames Key: 'Toro Rosso not blue Mercedes'Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours'Angry' Sainz also 'patient' for futureSainz: 'Mentor Alonso helped me thrive in F1'
> Toro Rosso Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 