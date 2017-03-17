Father tells Carlos Sainz to forget Renault for now

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Carlos Sainz's father advises the Toro Rosso driver to forget about rumours linking him with Renault for now.
Friday, March 17, 2017

Carlos Sainz's father has advised the Toro Rosso driver to forget about rumours linking him with Renault for now.

It is believed that the French works team made moves to sign the impressive Red Bull-contracted Spaniard for 2017, with Renault advisor Alain Prost still interested in the 22-year-old.

However, Carlos Sainz Sr says that his son should be happy where he is for now.

"He is privileged because he is in Formula 1 and in the Red Bull orbit," he told Spanish sports newspaper AS.

"What he needs to do is focus on Toro Rosso and forget about everything else. He should try to do another good year with Toro Rosso and realise there is more time in the future.

"If he has a good year, there will be other opportunities.

"It is logical that he wants to develop as a driver and to do that you seek other opportunities, but my advice is to focus on Toro Rosso and the Red Bull world today."

When asked specifically if Sainz should forget about Renault's interest for now, the 54-year-old answered: "I think it would be a very serious mistake at this point to get confused - it is the worst thing you could do.

"I am convinced that if he continues as he has and does a good year, he will have his options."

Sainz finished 12th in the 2016 drivers' championship.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Toro Rosso still open to engine name change
