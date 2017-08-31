Carlos Sainz says Red Bull to decide future

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 09:03 UK

Carlos Sainz has said that his future in Formula 1 remains in the hands of his Red Bull bosses.

As the sport moves onto Monza this weekend, rumours are swirling yet again that the energy drink team could agree to release the Toro Rosso driver to Renault for 2018.

It is rumoured that Sainz's release could be in exchange for a discount on the Renault engine bills.

The Spaniard told El Confidencial: "My future depends entirely on what Red Bull and Helmut Marko do.

"I do not discuss anything with them because it's all in their hands. All I know is that I have a contract with Toro Rosso for one more year and with Red Bull for a couple more.

"So my future depends on what they judge is best for me and where I have to go."

Although he fell out with Red Bull chiefs in July, Sainz now says that he will be happy to stay at Toro Rosso for a fourth consecutive season in 2018.

"Hopefully Toro Rosso will be better next year and closer to the top three," he said.

"I am not the only driver who wants to take a step forward. There are many others in the middle of the grid in the same situation as me, so we have to be patient for when our moment will come."

Finally, Sainz said that he is not sure why Red Bull rebuked him so harshly for his July comments, while Max Verstappen is being openly critical of the energy drink stable.

"I understand the question but I can only tell you to ask Helmut Marko," he said.

"I do not want to get too involved in the politics in F1."

The 2017 calendar continues on Sunday with the Italian Grand Prix.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
