Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Red Bull are still open to 'selling' Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Red Bull are still open to 'selling' Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.

The energy drink company has a firm contract with the 22-year-old, but persistent rumours say that Renault are interested in running him at the French works team.

Indeed, Sainz admitted recently that Renault even made a "good offer" to sign him for 2017, but it was turned down by Red Bull.

Now, there are rumours that not only Renault but also McLaren are interested in Sainz for 2018.

When asked about Sainz's 100% Red Bull contract for 2018, Dr Helmut Marko told Canal F1 Latin America: "It's difficult to talk about 100% in Formula 1.

"I would not be surprised to see him at another team. Because I know what his contract is.

"But only we can make it possible."

The 2017 calendar continues next Sunday with the Singapore Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decision
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Carlos Sainz, Helmut Marko, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decision
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Carlos Sainz says Red Bull to decide future
Sainz: 'No intention of breaking contract'Petrov: 'Kvyat can't take Toro Rosso seat for granted'Marko not denying Toro Rosso-Honda rumoursKvyat hints Toro Rosso decision imminentSainz plays down chances of Hungary team switch
Horner tips Red Bull to keep KvyatRed Bull take up option on Sainz contractResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand PrixValtteri Bottas claims pole in AustriaSainz: 'Fourth year at Toro Rosso difficult'
> Toro Rosso Homepage
More Renault News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'
 Sports Mole logo
Nico Hulkenberg not afraid of Fernando Alonso rumours
 Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
Nico Rosberg physio backs Robert Kubica comeback
Engineer: 'Kubica had no problem with 2017 car'Hulkenberg relaxed over Halo censorshipPalmer: 'Kubica no threat for 2017'Hulkenberg: 'Hungary perfect for Kubica comeback'Kubica confident he can drive 2017 car
Sainz plays down chances of Hungary team switchHulkenberg happy with Kubica or Alonso for 2018Kubica tests 2017 car in Renault simulatorResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand PrixValtteri Bottas claims pole in Austria
> Renault Homepage
More McLaren News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decision
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Fernando Alonso wants to be 'loyal' to McLaren
McLaren poised to announce 2018 Renault dealResult: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand PrixAlonso to decide future after Honda talksHasegawa: 'Honda improvement more than a 10th'Alonso issues McLaren-Honda ultimatum?
Alonso: 'Few weeks until future resolved'Vandoorne never worried about 2018 contractAlonso 'motivation' surprises RosbergHonda wants to pass Renault in 2017McLaren deny Alonso will skip Singapore
> McLaren Homepage
More Red Bull News
Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'
 Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
Christian Horner: 'Formula 1 should increase engine allocation'
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner: 'Formula 1 officials too conservative in rain'
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand PrixVerstappen tells Renault to tweak settingProst confirms apology to VerstappenMateschitz: 'Verstappen has nowhere to go'Verstappen questions commitment to Red Bull
Horner: 'Wind tunnel problems hurt Red Bull'Horner: 'Winning car will end Verstappen rumours'Verstappen 'apologised with Dutch beer'Ricciardo 'will accept' Verstappen apologyResult: Vettel wins Hungarian Grand Prix
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes435
2Ferrari373
3Red Bull212
4Force India113
5Williams-Mercedes55
6Toro Rosso40
7Haas35
8Renault34
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes238
2Sebastian VettelFerrari235
3Valtteri BottasMercedes197
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull144
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari138
6Max VerstappenRed Bull68
7Sergio PerezForce India58
8Esteban OconForce India55
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso36
10Nico HulkenbergRenault34
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes31
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes24
13Romain GrosjeanHaas24
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 