Daniil Kvyat admits that he is not friends with his Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:55 UK

Daniil Kvyat has admitted that he is not friends with his Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz.

As ever at the junior Red Bull team, the pressure on the drivers is high.

While Spaniard Sainz is pushing hard to impress and earn a more competitive seat for 2018, Russian Kvyat is still emerging from his crisis of 2016 when he lost his plum role at Red Bull.

"In fact, Carlos and I were never friends," Kvyat told Russian radio station Sport FM.

"We communicate well and treat each other with respect, but on the track we fight to the end.

"It has not reached a point to be able to say that we have a problem, and I hope this will not happen. But everything is possible.

"Hopefully we will not cross that line."

Sainz and Kvyat have picked up 10 and two points respectively so far in 2017.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Sainz: 'McLaren engine rumours hard to believe'
