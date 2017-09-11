Pierre Gasly hoping to make Formula 1 debut in Malaysia

Pierre Gasly does not deny that he looks set to become the newest rookie in Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Pierre Gasly has not denied that he looks set to become the newest rookie in Formula 1.

Over the weekend, multiple authoritative sources including Germany's major newspaper Bild said that Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz is set to move to Renault after Singapore, replacing the struggling Jolyon Palmer.

Sainz looks to be part of a complex deal regarding the McLaren-Honda split and the British team's switch to Renault power.

"I've heard the story and I think all the details are being worked out now," Frenchman Gasly, first in line for a vacancy at the Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso, said in Japan where he races in the Super Formula series.

"Getting into Formula 1 is my dream and I am making every effort to fulfil it," the 21-year-old is quoted as saying by Japanese source F1 Sokuho.

"I think there could be movement in the next couple of days, there may be some news, and I really hope that I can race [for Toro Rosso] in Malaysia."

However, Bild newspaper said that Gasly is not the only contender, with Honda likely to push to accommodate their own young talent Nobuharu Matsushita.

The entire saga also involves the uncertain future of Fernando Alonso, with McLaren now needing to raise €40m (£36.4m) to pay the Spaniard in light of Honda's departure not only as supplier but major sponsor.

"We are in negotiations with some first-class sponsors for 2018," McLaren chief Zak Brown said.

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday, with Malaysia following on October 1.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Sainz not confirming Renault switch
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Jolyon Palmer, Nobuharu Matsushita, Fernando Alonso, Zak Brown, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Sports Mole logo
Pierre Gasly hoping to make Formula 1 debut in Malaysia
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Carlos Sainz not confirming Renault switch
 Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
Jacques Villeneuve: 'Only nationality keeps Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso'
Marko: 'Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 not 100%'McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decisionSainz says Red Bull to decide futureSainz: 'No intention of breaking contract'Petrov: 'Kvyat can't take Toro Rosso seat for granted'
Marko not denying Toro Rosso-Honda rumoursKvyat hints Toro Rosso decision imminentSainz plays down chances of Hungary team switchHorner tips Red Bull to keep KvyatRed Bull take up option on Sainz contract
> Toro Rosso Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes435
2Ferrari373
3Red Bull212
4Force India113
5Williams-Mercedes55
6Toro Rosso40
7Haas35
8Renault34
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes238
2Sebastian VettelFerrari235
3Valtteri BottasMercedes197
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull144
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari138
6Max VerstappenRed Bull68
7Sergio PerezForce India58
8Esteban OconForce India55
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso36
10Nico HulkenbergRenault34
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes31
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes24
13Romain GrosjeanHaas24
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 