Pascal Wehrlein: 'Old engine makes Sauber's life hard'

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted that Sauber's year-old engines will be a disadvantage for the Swiss team in 2017.

Last year, Sauber almost collapsed financially, with its survival ensured only by a Marcus Ericsson-linked buyout and millions in F1 prize money snatched from the grasp of Wehrlein's former team Manor.

"Yes, the loss of the 10th place in the championship was the killer [for Manor]," admitted Wehrlein, "because it cost them around $20. (£16.4m)."

Now, as Wehrlein switches from the defunct Manor to Sauber, it is believed that the young German's new team will be bringing up the rear in 2017.

That is due in part to Sauber using Ferrari's year-old power unit, even though boss Monisha Kaltenborn insists that it will not be a major handicap.

Yet Wehrlein, 22, told the Swiss newspaper Blick: "The construction of the new car forced Sauber to take that decision.

"Clearly, it will be hard for us if the others are constantly developing their engines."

Still, Wehrlein is expecting an easier time in F1 with Sauber compared to Manor.

"[At Manor] we had about 200 employees, Sauber has 350. Compared to the others that is still a small number, but Sauber has one of the best wind tunnels. I was really blown away on my first visit," he said.

Wehrlein scored just one point in 2016, but ahead of his Sauber debut he declared: "I am sure we will score more than that.

"At least we will be able to constantly develop the car."

The new season begins next Sunday in Melbourne.

Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
