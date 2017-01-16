Report: Pascal Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein reportedly admits that he is heading to Sauber for 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:49 UK

Pascal Wehrlein has reportedly admitted that he is heading to Sauber for 2017.

It is yet another strong sign that Valtteri Bottas's move from Williams to Mercedes to replace new world champion Nico Rosberg is complete.

Wehrlein was earlier a strong contender to replace the retiring Rosberg, but recent reports suggested a deal for the Mercedes junior to instead move from embattled Manor to the Ferrari-powered Sauber team has been agreed.

"Sauber is clearly improving now," Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 journalist, quoted German Wehrlein as saying.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this great team," Wehrlein added, according to Swiss newspaper Blick.

The 22-year-old picked up Manor's sole point of the 2016 championship.

Sauber F1 feb 2016
Read Next:
Sauber to be first with 2017 car
>
View our homepages for Pascal Wehrlein, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Roger Benoit, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Sauber News
Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Report: Pascal Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber
 Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn arrives at the Marina Bay Street circuit for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on September 18, 2014
Sauber tips Liberty to be fairer to small teams
 Sauber's Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr attends a press conference ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit on April 28, 2016
Felipe Nasr prepared to wait for Sauber cockpit
Sauber to be first with 2017 carSauber want to sign second driver 'soon'Nasr loses Banco do Brasil backingWehrlein not denying Sauber rumoursWehrlein not denying Sauber rumours
Felipe Nasr boosts 2017 chancesRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceNasr still denying Force India switch rumoursSauber eye driver call before season endNasr: 'Sauber attractive team for 2017'
> Sauber Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0