No news after Pascal Wehrlein hospital scans

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
There is no news about the physical condition of Pascal Wehrlein.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 13:21 UK

There is no news about the physical condition of Pascal Wehrlein.

After his bizarre half-roll into the barriers at Monaco following a clash with Jenson Button, the young German admitted that he would need scans to get his neck and back checked.

Wehrlein had to miss races early this year after fracturing vertebrae in his spectacular 'race of champions' rollover crash.

As for the outcome of the new hospital scans, however, a Sauber spokesperson told DPA news agency: "There is currently nothing new [to say]."

The next grand prix takes place in Canada next weekend.

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn arrives at the Marina Bay Street circuit for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on September 18, 2014
