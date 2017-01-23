Doctors sideline Pascal Wehrlein after rollover crash

One month before winter testing begins, Pascal Wehrlein is sidelined by doctors following a crash at the annual Race of Champions event.
Monday, January 23, 2017

One month before winter testing begins, Pascal Wehrlein was sidelined by doctors following a crash at the annual Race of Champions event.

Held this year in Miami, the Race of Champions sees drivers from international series go head to head in various cars, including a three-wheeler.

Racing with a passenger on board at the weekend, Wehrlein flipped the car after making contact with a dividing barrier and his rival Felipe Massa.

The young German, who will switch from Manor to Sauber for 2017, was then sidelined by doctors "as a precautionary measure".

"I'd really like to race again and I feel fine, but the doctors have advised me to rest so of course I will take their advice," Wehrlein said.

"It's no more than mild discomfort but my real priority for the coming year is my Formula 1 season."

Wehrlein, 22, was also quoted as saying by German news agency DPA: "Somehow I crashed at the end of the straight line with Felipe.

"What is important is that everyone is ok. The speeds are not too high and the cars are extremely safe."

The season begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.

Sauber's Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr attends a press conference ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit on April 28, 2016
