Pascal Wehrlein: 'No back problems after Monaco'

Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein says that he will take part in next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 08:53 UK

Pascal Wehrlein has said that he will take part in next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

After missing races earlier in 2017 with fractured vertebrae, the German had said after a rollover crash in Monaco that he would undergo scans this week.

"Monaco is checked off for me," the Sauber driver told Germany's Sport Bild late on Thursday. "I have no back problems."

There was similar confirmation on Twitter, with the 22-year-old declaring: "Checks all done. See you in Montreal."

Swiss team Sauber added: "Great news! Medical checks done - ready for the Canadian grand prix".

Wehrlein has four points to his name so far this season.

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Your Comments
Pascal Wehrlein: 'No back problems after Monaco'
