Pascal Wehrlein to do Friday practice in China

Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein will reportedly return to the cockpit of his Sauber this Friday in Shanghai.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Pascal Wehrlein will reportedly return to the cockpit of his Sauber this Friday in Shanghai.

The German apparently voluntarily withdrew from the Melbourne season opener citing a lack of fitness following his winter back injury.

Wehrlein, backed by Mercedes, was replaced for qualifying and the race by Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who went on to impress.

However, the young Italian said that he would be back on duty for Ferrari in China.

"I will be in China dressed in red," said Giovinazzi. "Then we'll see."

It emerged subsequently that Giovinazzi will in fact remain on standby for Ferrari-powered Sauber as well.

Ferrari had intended to use the 2016 GP2 runner-up during the 'young driver' tests after Bahrain, but if he races again he will be ineligible.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said last week that Ferrari has agreed to release Giovinazzi to Sauber for the China-Bahrain double header if necessary.

However, it appears that Sauber's plan is to put Wehrlein back in the car, at least initially in China.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as well as other Italian sources, report that the 22-year-old will definitely be back in the Swiss team's blue and gold car on Friday morning.

Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
Read Next:
Wehrlein sure of Sauber return in China
>
View our homepages for Pascal Wehrlein, Antonio Giovinazzi, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Sauber News
Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
Pascal Wehrlein to do Friday practice in China
 Pascal Wehrlein arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 19, 2015
Pascal Wehrlein sure of Sauber return in China
 Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Sauber replaces Pascal Wehrlein with Antonio Giovinazzi
Wehrlein: 'Back injury all good for Melbourne'Ericsson: 'Haas is team closest to Sauber'Wehrlein settles for 'patience' over top F1 seatWehrlein: 'Old engine makes Sauber's life hard'Wehrlein explains blacked-out Mercedes logo
Wehrlein: 'Late start could affect early races'Wehrlein not dwelling on missed Merc seatInjured Wehrlein set for next doctor decisionGiovinazzi could replace Wehrlein in testKaltenborn: 'Wehrlein not junior driver'
> Sauber Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 