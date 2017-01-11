Team boss Frederic Vasseur leaves Renault

Team boss Frederic Vasseur leaves Renault "by mutual consent".
Team boss Frederic Vasseur has left Renault.

There have been signs of political unrest inside the French works team for months, with Kevin Magnussen suggesting that it is one of the reasons he decided to leave for Haas.

"I feel like I've been unlucky in Formula 1 to hit two teams (McLaren and Renault) that were having a bit of a mess with their leadership," he told Danish newspaper BT.

Now, the UK-based team says that Frenchman Vasseur and Renault have split "by mutual consent".

However, in a statement, Renault seemed to address speculation about problems between Vasseur and fellow Frenchman Cyril Abiteboul, who remains managing director.

"Both parties (Vasseur and Renault) remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future," said Renault.

The carmaker said that more "detail" about Renault's second season since returning to F1 as a full works team will be forthcoming next month.

