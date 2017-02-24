Carlos Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Carlos Sainz's father plays down the revival of rumours linking the 22-year-old Spaniard with a move to the works Renault team.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 08:01 UK

Carlos Sainz's father has played down the revival of rumours linking the 22-year-old Spaniard with a move to the works Renault team.

Last year, Sainz was reportedly offered a drive by Renault for 2017, but Red Bull would not release him from his Toro Rosso contract.

Now, Renault has signed a prominent new Spanish sponsor, triggering rumours the French outfit still wants Sainz, now for 2018.

"Renault? I don't even think about it - it's a thing of the press," Sainz's father, the two-time former rally champion, told EFE news agency.

"It's inappropriate to start talking about that. In his head there is nothing other than Toro Rosso and getting the most out of that car.

"I am convinced that if Carlos does a good year again and squeezes as much from the car as possible, the opportunities will come.

"As for the rest, he should forget about it."

Sainz finished 12th in the 2016 drivers' championship.

Renault F1 barcelona test feb 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 