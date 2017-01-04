Renault's Jolyon Palmer not ruling out 2017 podium

Jolyon Palmer of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Renault can target points and maybe even a podium in 2017, according to Jolyon Palmer, even though the French team's incoming new driver, Nico Hulkenberg, has warned that breaking into the top ten this year might be tough.

Indeed, Palmer scored just a single point in 2016, but the Briton thinks that Renault will make a big breakthrough this year.

"We think the top three - Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari - will continue to lead, but we can fight in the next group with Williams, Force India, McLaren and maybe Toro Rosso," Palmer told Autocar.

"We want to be fighting for points in every race."

However, Renault's best finish of last year was the departing Kevin Magnussen's seventh in Russia.

Yet Palmer says that a podium is not even out of the question.

"I dream of a podium," he admitted.

"Obviously, everything's up in the air at present. If we scored a podium, it would have to be the result of a perfect race.

"But if Force India can get two of them in 2016, we can do it this year. That's what I feel right now, anyway."

The season is due to commence on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix.

Sergey Sirotkin stands in the pits during the second practice session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2013
