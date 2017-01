Renault become the fourth F1 team to reveal a 2017 car launch date.

Renault have become the fourth Formula 1 team to reveal a 2017 car launch date.

Out of Force India, Mercedes and Ferrari, the French team will actually be the first to launch, on February 21.

A location for the Enstone based team's reveal was not divulged.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the Renault family," Force India refugee Nico Hulkenberg said in an official video released earlier this week.

The 2017 calendar begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.