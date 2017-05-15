Renault hint Fernando Alonso return not priority

Cyril Abiteboul hints that it is not Renault's priority to push to sign Fernando Alonso for 2018.
Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, Spaniard Alonso is clearly on the market and rumours have linked him with a return to Renault, where he won his two titles over a decade ago.

"I know you want to know something about Alonso and Renault," Abiteboul told Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

"I can only say that firstly Fernando is a world champion, we understand that he knows his time is running out, but we have to see what he wants to do with his life.

"So first he has to know what he wants himself. Does he still want to continue in Formula 1? Is he still passionate about the sport?

"Communication has never been cut, there has always been a kind of loyalty, but there is no need for him to wait for our team - he knows where we are.

"Right now we are in full development and we want to focus on carrying out this work with the drivers we have, Jolyon [Palmer] and Nico [Hulkenberg]."

Alonso will skip the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix to do the Indy 500.

Abiteboul said: "Being at Indy instead of Monaco proves that he wants to see what's outside of F1 and find the answer if he still loves F1. It is the first question to be answered.

"There will be time to talk but I don't want to feed rumours. Alonso is always a member of our family, but everyone has to make his living as well."

Alonso has yet to pick a point for McLaren this season.

