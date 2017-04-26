Renault boss plays down Fernando Alonso reports

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Cyril Abiteboul has played down reports linking Fernando Alonso with a return to Renault.

Germany's Auto Bild claims that in Bahrain recently, talks took place between the French works team and the Spanish driver's management about a deal for 2018.

However, Renault boss Abiteboul was quoted as saying: "I do not think we will fight for the championship next year.

"So it makes no sense to have a driver who is so frustrated about that situation."

Abiteboul's involvement at Renault dates back to Alonso's first stint at the marque, when he won back-to-back titles a decade ago in the Flavio Briatore era.

But Abiteboul said: "I don't live in the past. Circumstances change and now we need a driver that is right for the future."

McLaren's Alonso has yet to pick up any points in 2017.

Sainz flattered by Prost praise
More Fridays planned for Renault's Sergey Sirotkin
Former boss hails Renault progress
