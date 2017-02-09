Jolyon Palmer: 'Frederic Vasseur exit won't hurt Renault'

Jolyon Palmer of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
The departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur will not hurt Renault, according to Jolyon Palmer.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 17:46 UK

In 2016, Renault had a bad first season after taking over Lotus, but Palmer is quoted by Italy's Corriere dello Sport as insisting that Vasseur's departure will not now hurt the team's progress.

"It was unfortunate that Vasseur left," Palmer said, "but we have a team that knows Formula 1. Renault has done great things in the sport in the past.

"So we are in good hands. The feeling is that this year we will get some results. There are good people in the team and we're all looking forward to it."

The 2017 campaign begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Renault team manager Frederic Vasseur pictured on February 3, 2016
