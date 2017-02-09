The departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur will not hurt Renault, according to Jolyon Palmer.

In 2016, Renault had a bad first season after taking over Lotus, but Palmer is quoted by Italy's Corriere dello Sport as insisting that Vasseur's departure will not now hurt the team's progress.

"It was unfortunate that Vasseur left," Palmer said, "but we have a team that knows Formula 1. Renault has done great things in the sport in the past.

"So we are in good hands. The feeling is that this year we will get some results. There are good people in the team and we're all looking forward to it."

The 2017 campaign begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.