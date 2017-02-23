No late livery change for Renault

Renault F1 barcelona test feb 2016
Renault shoot down a rumour that they might be considering a livery change for the start of the season in Melbourne.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Renault have shot down a rumour that they might be considering a livery change for the start of the season in Melbourne.

A year ago, as the French carmaker returned to the sport as a full constructor, they launched a black test car only for them to switch to all-yellow for the actual world championship.

Now, the colour black has returned prominently to the newly-launched 2017, triggering rumours Renault could revert to all-yellow or even a striking yellow and blue colour scheme for Melbourne.

However, a team spokesman told Auto Bild: "Those rumours have no substance."

Renault finished ninth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticism
