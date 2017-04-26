More Fridays planned for Renault's Sergey Sirotkin

Sochi will not be the only Friday practice outing in 2017 for Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.
It has been announced that the 21-year-old, part of the driver programme for the Russian team sponsor SMP, will take over Nico Hulkenberg's car on Friday in Russia.

"We have several Friday practices planned for Sergey for the course of the season," an SMP Racing spokesperson told Sportbox.

"We already know how many, but I cannot tell you."

Sirotkin has already declared that his goal is to step up to a full race seat at Renault for 2018.

"Something can always go better, but somehow life is moving in the right direction," Sirotkin said.

"It's stupid to complain, especially as this year I have taken a step closer to my goal."

Although just 21, the former GP2 driver has been linked with an F1 debut for several years, including a near race seat at Sauber some time ago.

