Robert Kubica to test Formula 1 car in Valencia

Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Six years after his near-fatal crash, Robert Kubica is set to return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 12:54 UK

Six years after his near-fatal crash, Robert Kubica is set to return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Just before the 2011 season, as he took part in an Italian rally, the Pole almost severed his forearm in a crash.

Until now, he has ruled out a return to open cockpit racing due to arm movement limitations.

However, Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that, together with the Renault team with whom the now 32-year-old last raced in F1, Kubica is currently at the Valencia circuit in Spain.

There, as well as Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin, he is reportedly scheduled to test the Enstone team's 2012 car, which competed in F1 as Lotus.

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Massa defends 'rich kid' Stroll after Monaco crash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Kubica, Sergey Sirotkin, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Renault News
Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
Robert Kubica to test Formula 1 car in Valencia
 Sports Mole logo
Cyril Abiteboul: '2017 highlighting role of driver'
 Jolyon Palmer of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Cyril Abiteboul admits Jolyon Palmer future not secure
Massa defends 'rich kid' Stroll after Monaco crashToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'Renault hint Alonso return not priorityNico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for titleRenault boss plays down Alonso reports
More Fridays planned for Renault's SirotkinFormer boss hails Renault progressSainz flattered by Prost praiseHulkenberg waiting until 2019 for Renault titleRenault advisor Prost 'big fan' of Sainz
> Renault Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 