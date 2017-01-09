Nico Hulkenberg training hard for 2017

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
Nico Hulkenberg says that he has never worked harder ahead of a new season of formula one.
Nico Hulkenberg has said that he has never worked harder ahead of a new season of Formula 1.

The German is switching from the small outfit Force India to the Renault works team for 2017.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag how he is preparing for the season, Hulkenberg answered: "More intensively than ever.

"I have already had the first meetings with the team, and I have given up a longer holiday. My goal is to be as well prepared and trained for the season as possible."

Hulkenberg, 29, said that his higher focus is not just about having changed teams, but because of the extent of the chassis and tyre rule changes for 2017.

"The rules are changing the cornering speeds in an extreme way," he said, "so the neck muscles in particular have to be strengthened to prepare."

The new season begins in Melbourne on March 26.

