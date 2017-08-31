Nico Hulkenberg not afraid of Fernando Alonso rumours

Nico Hulkenberg says that he would not mind being teamed up with Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.
Nico Hulkenberg has said that he would not mind being teamed up with Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.

In the past days, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has played down claims that the French team will sign Alonso for 2018, as Renault are not yet ready for the title.

Also linked with Renault for 2018 is Robert Kubica, the once highly promising F1 driver who is looking to return from serious injuries next year.

Hulkenberg wrote in his latest Sport1 column: "I don't really care about the driver rumours about next season, because I don't see that it directly affects me.

"My future at Renault is long-term. It is fun to work on the development of the team.

"Of course I have noticed that Alonso and Kubica are mentioned as possible new drivers for our team. For Robert, a comeback would definitely be good for him and the whole sport.

"And Fernando would of course be a real heavyweight for our team and I don't mind that at all. On the contrary, he would be a good measure for me and a great challenge. I do not think I would need to hide behind him."

Hulkenberg is currently 10th in the 2017 driver rankings.

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Force India leaves the circuit after practice ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on October 10, 2014
