Nico Hulkenberg has said that he would welcome the arrival of Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.

With struggling Jolyon Palmer's future in doubt, there have been rumours Sergey Sirotkin or even Robert Kubica are in the running to replace him.

Another rumour is that former two-time Renault world champion, Alonso, could leave McLaren-Honda and return to the French marque.

"I think it would be great," German Hulkenberg, currently Renault's top driver on a multi-year contract, is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"It would be great not only for the whole team, but for me as well to compete with one of the best drivers in the world.

"I could learn a lot for him and without a doubt Fernando would be a huge boost for the whole Renault project."

Hulkenberg also said that he was "very impressed" with how competitive Alonso was at the recent Indy 500.

"I think the example of Alonso at Indy and also my Le Mans adventure with Porsche showed that the driver level in Formula 1 is very high," he said.

This year's championship continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.