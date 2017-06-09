Nico Hulkenberg: 'Fernando Alonso to Renault would be great'

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Nico Hulkenberg says that he would welcome the arrival of Fernando Alonso at Renault next year.
Friday, June 9, 2017

With struggling Jolyon Palmer's future in doubt, there have been rumours Sergey Sirotkin or even Robert Kubica are in the running to replace him.

Another rumour is that former two-time Renault world champion, Alonso, could leave McLaren-Honda and return to the French marque.

"I think it would be great," German Hulkenberg, currently Renault's top driver on a multi-year contract, is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"It would be great not only for the whole team, but for me as well to compete with one of the best drivers in the world.

"I could learn a lot for him and without a doubt Fernando would be a huge boost for the whole Renault project."

Hulkenberg also said that he was "very impressed" with how competitive Alonso was at the recent Indy 500.

"I think the example of Alonso at Indy and also my Le Mans adventure with Porsche showed that the driver level in Formula 1 is very high," he said.

This year's championship continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Jolyon Palmer of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
