Nico Hulkenberg: '2017 cars brutally fast'

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Force India leaves the circuit after practice ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on October 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator and says that the new cars will be "brutally fast".
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator and says that the new cars will be "brutally fast".

To address criticism that the cars had become too slow, Formula 1 has dramatically changed the aerodynamic and tyre rules for the new season.

"The new car feels brutally fast," German Hulkenberg, who has switched from Force India, told Auto Motor und Sport.

Referring to the Barcelona layout he tested in the simulator, he reported: "Corners 3 and 9 are absolutely flat."

Yet Hulkenberg worries that, with the faster cars and shorter braking distances will come more difficulty in overtaking.

"In Monte Carlo you won't be able to pass," he said. "You will just drive in the middle of the track with your wide car, and that's it."

Hulkenberg said that he has been training hard for the physically more demanding cars, saying: "I'd say I've been doing 20 to 30% more.

"I can promise everyone that for us in the car, it will be really hard again."

The first grand prix of the 2017 championship will take place in Melbourne on March 26.

Renault team manager Frederic Vasseur pictured on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'
>
View our homepages for Nico Hulkenberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Renault News
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Force India leaves the circuit after practice ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on October 10, 2014
Nico Hulkenberg: '2017 cars brutally fast'
 Kevin Magnussen of Finland and McLaren walks in the paddock following practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on April 19, 2013
Kevin Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticism
 Renault team manager Frederic Vasseur pictured on February 3, 2016
Frederic Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'
Abiteboul: 'Vasseur won't be replaced'Team boss slams Renault refugee MagnussenTeam boss Vasseur leaves RenaultHulkenberg training hard for 2017Renault to launch on February 21
Renault's Palmer not ruling out 2017 podiumHulkenberg: '2017 another tough year for Renault'Renault flags third driver role for SirotkinRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceVasseur: 'Renault kept Palmer for continuity'
> Renault Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0