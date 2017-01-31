Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator and says that the new cars will be "brutally fast".

To address criticism that the cars had become too slow, Formula 1 has dramatically changed the aerodynamic and tyre rules for the new season.

"The new car feels brutally fast," German Hulkenberg, who has switched from Force India, told Auto Motor und Sport.

Referring to the Barcelona layout he tested in the simulator, he reported: "Corners 3 and 9 are absolutely flat."

Yet Hulkenberg worries that, with the faster cars and shorter braking distances will come more difficulty in overtaking.

"In Monte Carlo you won't be able to pass," he said. "You will just drive in the middle of the track with your wide car, and that's it."

Hulkenberg said that he has been training hard for the physically more demanding cars, saying: "I'd say I've been doing 20 to 30% more.

"I can promise everyone that for us in the car, it will be really hard again."

The first grand prix of the 2017 championship will take place in Melbourne on March 26.