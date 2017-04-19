Former boss hails Renault progress

Renault team manager Frederic Vasseur pictured on February 3, 2016
© AFP
Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur says that the French works team is performing well in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur has said that the French works team are performing well in 2017.

On paper, the black and yellow-coloured team appear to be struggling in their second year since the Lotus takeover, scoring just two points in three races.

However, Vasseur told France's L'Equipe: "I do not share your judgement.

"In pure performance, they are there, and Nico [Hulkenberg] is the perfect driver for a renaissance team."

Indeed, it was Vasseur who selected German Hulkenberg for 2017 and beyond, even if he himself decided to leave Renault amid political problems.

Asked if it is frustrating to now be left with only his Formula 2 team ART to look after, he insisted: "Not at all. There is zero frustration.

"Ok, I worked damn hard last year, as the whole team did, to build something good, and I will not be there when the results come. But I'm a big boy and I made my decision on my own."

He also said he is not too sad to have said farewell for now to Formula 1, even with its much faster cars for 2017.

"No, what I like is competition, not the car, and the public wants a fight, not a performance," said Vasseur.

The season continues on April 30 with the Russian Grand Prix.

Alain Prost pictured on June 27, 2015
Read Next:
Renault advisor Prost 'big fan' of Sainz
>
View our homepages for Frederic Vasseur, Nico Hulkenberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Renault News
Renault team manager Frederic Vasseur pictured on February 3, 2016
Former boss hails Renault progress
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Carlos Sainz flattered by Alain Prost praise
 Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
Nico Hulkenberg waiting until 2019 for Renault title
Renault advisor Prost 'big fan' of SainzMarko: 'No problems with 2017 Renault engine'Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumoursNo late livery change for RenaultPalmer: 'Vasseur exit won't hurt Renault'
Hulkenberg: '2017 cars brutally fast'Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticismVasseur quit over Renault 'differences'Abiteboul: 'Vasseur won't be replaced'Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen
> Renault Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 