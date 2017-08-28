Max Verstappen questions commitment to Red Bull

Max Verstappen and his father Jos question their commitment to Red Bull.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Max Verstappen and his father Jos have questioned their commitment to Red Bull.

At Spa, in front of thousands of Dutch fans, the 19-year-old's car broke down for the sixth time in 12 races so far this year, with engine supplier Renault getting the blame.

"All we can do is put pressure on our supplier and say 'Get your act together'," said team boss Christian Horner.

"We pay a lot of money for this engine and we're not getting value."

Amid rumours that he wants out of his contract before it ends in 2019, however, Verstappen pointed the finger at Red Bull.

"This doesn't happen in a top team," De Telegraaf quotes him as saying.

"At the start you can call it luck but it's no longer that.

"I don't know what the alternative is, but continuing like this makes no sense.

"Christian Horner can keep saying that setbacks make me stronger, but winning races would also make me stronger."

Verstappen's father Jos also indicated that their patience with Red Bull is up.

"This cannot go on. It's unacceptable," he is quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"What it means for the future? I'm not saying anything about it now. We will have to calm down and sit down together, but it cannot continue in this way."

The championship continues next weekend with the Italian Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 