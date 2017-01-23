Max Verstappen not eyeing youngest Formula 1 champion record

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Max Verstappen says that he has no interest in becoming Formula 1's youngest ever champion.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:33 UK

However, that does not mean the 19-year-old Dutchman does not want to win the 2017 title.

"Definitely my goal is to win the title," he told Italy's La Stampa, as he attended the world cup skiing event in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

"But I have never intended to do it as the youngest."

The record for F1's youngest world champion is currently held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 when he won the 2010 title. Previous record holders were Lewis Hamilton (23) and Fernando Alonso (24).

Verstappen said he is feeling good about Red Bull's 2017 chances.

"For now all the feelings are positive," he said. "We were very close to Mercedes and we will be even closer as the [Renault] engines are developed.

"Ferrari is also working to become more competitive, so I think it will be an interesting season."

According to the media, another potential candidate to be a youngest-ever F1 champion might be Mick Schumacher, who will tackle European F3 this year at the age of 17.

However, Verstappen urged the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher to focus instead on his current goals, amid claims that Ferrari wants to sign him to the team's driver 'academy'.

"I think Mick should not think so much about this but about gathering experience and winning as many races as possible," said the Dutchman. "Because that is what will open up many doors for him."

Verstappen finished the 2016 drivers' championship in fifth place.

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
