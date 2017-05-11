Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat may be scrapping for a plum seat at Red Bull's senior team for 2018, claims Davide Valsecchi.

The 2012 GP2 champion, who today works for Italian television, told Russia's Championat that, while Red Bull's current drivers are firmly under contract, there may still be a place up for grabs for 2018.

"My feeling is that there will be one empty seat next season," Valsecchi said.

"I don't think [Daniel] Ricciardo will stay - there's a chance he could go to Ferrari or somewhere else. So perhaps Kvyat will have the opportunity to return to Red Bull.

"We cannot know for sure of course, as to predict the decisions of Red Bull is sometimes almost impossible. But I like Kvyat - he's a good guy and a good driver."

Kvyat and Carlos Sainz drive for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso.