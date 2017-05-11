Davide Valsecchi: 'Daniil Kvyat could return to Red Bull'

Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat may be scrapping for a plum seat at Red Bull's senior team for 2018, claims Davide Valsecchi.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 08:30 UK

The 2012 GP2 champion, who today works for Italian television, told Russia's Championat that, while Red Bull's current drivers are firmly under contract, there may still be a place up for grabs for 2018.

"My feeling is that there will be one empty seat next season," Valsecchi said.

"I don't think [Daniel] Ricciardo will stay - there's a chance he could go to Ferrari or somewhere else. So perhaps Kvyat will have the opportunity to return to Red Bull.

"We cannot know for sure of course, as to predict the decisions of Red Bull is sometimes almost impossible. But I like Kvyat - he's a good guy and a good driver."

Kvyat and Carlos Sainz drive for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 