Daniel Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Red Bull are in an upbeat mood as they speed towards the mid-season point in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 08:13 UK

Red Bull are in an upbeat mood as they speed towards the mid-season point in 2017.

The former champions started the season off the pace but recent upgrades have narrowed the gap to the leading teams Ferrari and Mercedes.

"We should keep closing up now," Daniel Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport in Canada.

"It will not be as good here as Monaco, but we have a lot of new things on the car, small things, but enough that we can talk about an upgrade.

"Until the summer break we should get new things at every race, and in Baku we should get more help with an update from Renault.

"Our data from the wind tunnel and the track are now matching and we know what direction we need to go in."

The season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Read Next:
Horner forgives Verstappen for outburst
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku
 Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018
 Sports Mole logo
John Malone, Dietrich Mateschitz in 'secret' Formula 1 meeting
Marko: 'Engine rules driving McLaren to ruin'Horner forgives Verstappen for outburstAlonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixRicciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit
Kimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoToro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'Marko rules out Le Mans for Red BullMarko confirms official role for Jos Verstappen
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 