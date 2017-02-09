Renault promising Spanish Grand Prix engine boost

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Red Bull are confident that engine supplier Renault will deliver in 2017 - particularly after the opening few races of the season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 17:49 UK

After the first four 'flyaway' races in March and April, the sport moves on to Barcelona, and Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko is promising a big boost in Spain.

"We are seeing encouraging signs that the gap to the leaders is gradually decreasing," he told Germany's motorsport-magazin.com.

"For the European part of the season we should be in good shape. From the point of view of speed, our engine should be at Ferrari's level unless they make a big jump, although we have not yet reached the level of Mercedes.

"However, the gap is no longer so great that we can talk about having no chance."

Renault power their own works team as well as supplying Tag Heuer-branded customer engines to Red Bull. Red Bull's second team Toro Rosso are also expected to rebrand their Renault engines in 2017.

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
