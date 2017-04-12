Red Bull planning 'new car' for Barcelona

Red Bull will take "a new car" to next month's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, according to Helmut Marko.
Red Bull will take "a new car" to next month's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, according to Dr Helmut Marko.

The top team official also said that Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are doing the best possible "damage limitation" until then.

"The drivers are our advantage at the moment," he told Auto Bild.

"While we are not able to compete with [Sebastian] Vettel and [Lewis] Hamilton, we can leave [Kimi] Raikkonen and [Valtteri] Bottas behind, and that's our best damage limitation right now."

Red Bull have started the year significantly behind 'top two' Mercedes and Ferrari, but Marko says that the team are working hard to rectify it for the start of the European season in Barcelona.

"In Barcelona we are coming with a new car," he said. "A race later in Montreal, Renault will be delivering a new, more powerful engine.

"Then it should be possible for us to win on our own power and make the current two-way [driver] fight into a four-way fight."

Red Bull sit third in the standings ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

