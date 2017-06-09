Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018

Red Bull dismiss rumours that they might make a change to their driver lineup for 2018.

Currently, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drive for the premier energy drink-owned team, but rumours of potential moves are always bubbling.

However, team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Kleine Zeitung as saying: "Both have uncomplicated, clean contracts.

"I have no doubt that Max and Daniel will drive the RB14 next year."

The season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Red Bull third in the standings.