Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Red Bull dismiss rumours that they might make a change to their driver lineup for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 08:21 UK

Red Bull have dismissed rumours that they might make a change to their driver lineup for 2018.

Currently, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drive for the premier energy drink-owned team, but rumours of potential moves are always bubbling.

However, team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Kleine Zeitung as saying: "Both have uncomplicated, clean contracts.

"I have no doubt that Max and Daniel will drive the RB14 next year."

The season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Red Bull third in the standings.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
