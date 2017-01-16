Red Bull, Haas cars pass crash tests

Two more F1 teams are on track for pre-season testing late next month.


Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:34 UK

It has previouslybeen reported that Toro Rosso and Force India had their respective 2017 chassis approved by the FIA following mandatory crash tests.

Now, Brazil's UOL quotes Red Bull designer Adrian Newey as saying: "We have passed the crash tests, the design is almost finished and we are already in production."

And Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said: "Passing the crash test is always a good sign. Once you do that, you know things will come together somehow."

The new season gets underway in March.

Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Your Comments
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0