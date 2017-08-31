Alain Prost confirms apology to Max Verstappen

Alain Prost pictured on June 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Formula 1 legend Alain Prost reveals that he apologised to Max Verstappen.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 08:03 UK

Formula 1 legend Alain Prost has revealed that he apologised to Max Verstappen.

The apology followed the latest Renault engine problem for Red Bull's incredibly frustrated young Dutch driver.

"I personally apologised to Max," quadruple world champion Prost, who is an advisor for engine supplier Renault, told Canal Plus.

"I also apologised to Red Bull Racing. Not all of the six failures were our fault, but four of them were. And that's four too many."

Prost denied any suggestion that it is an overly aggressive cockpit style that is contributing to Verstappen's run of technical failures.

"We often see inside a team that one driver has more bad luck than the other, for no apparent reason," he said.

"We are very unhappy about the incidents and must finally solve the problem."

Verstappen was forced to retire from last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix after seven laps.

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
