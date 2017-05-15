Adrian Newey penned Red Bull Barcelona upgrade

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey walks into the paddock during final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Adrian Newey says that he played only a "small" role in the initial development of this year's Red Bull car.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 08:04 UK

Earlier, it was rumoured the radical 2017 regulations had re-fired the famous designer's interest, but then Red Bull began the season clearly behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

"No, my involvement was small," Newey told Brazil's Globo.

"I know people think I designed the car, but it's not true. I started working on the RB13 after Australia."

Newey does acknowledge that the car's big upgrade package in Spain - a "massive" step according to Max Verstappen - is his handiwork.

"Yes, the new parts were devised following my involvement in the project," he said.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we can make it faster still. How much is unclear."

Newey said that now he is deeply involved in F1 design again, he is enjoying the very different 2017 rules.

"There's a lot to be understood and better explored, and it's an interesting challenge," he said in Barcelona.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished third at the Spanish Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen had to pull out after one lap due to a collision.

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Your Comments
