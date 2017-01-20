Helmut Marko would have taken Pascal Wehrlein 'risk'

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Dr Helmut Marko says that in Mercedes's place, Red Bull would have taken a punt on a young driver rather than sign up someone like Valtteri Bottas.
In the end, Mercedes weighed up between extracting Bottas from his Williams deal or taking a punt on their available youngster, 2016 Manor rookie Pascal Wehrlein.

Red Bull's Marko, the head of the energy drink company's well-known and notorious young driver programme, told motorsport-magazin.com: "For us, we would have done differently.

"We would have trained a junior. No risk, no fun."

However, some might argue that Bottas was a wise choice by Mercedes, as the Finn might now be regarded as a clear 'number two' to Lewis Hamilton.

At the same time, Red Bull's highly competitive lineup of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen could be fighting for the title against Mercedes while taking points off one another.

"This danger is quite real," Marko admitted, "but it does not change our racing philosophy or enthusiasm in any way.

"With us, there are no team orders. We are more racers than that."

Mercedes's other prominent junior driver is Esteban Ocon, and the German marque has now also signed up George Russell, an 18-year-old Briton who will race in GP3 this year.

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
