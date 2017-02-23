Helmut Marko: 'Max Verstappen ready for F1 title'

Dr Helmut Marko thinks that Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Dr Helmut Marko has said that he thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the Formula 1 title.

This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos suggested that the young Dutchman needs another year before Red Bull are ready to take on Mercedes.

Yet Marko, who is Red Bull's driver manager, said on Dutch programme Jinek: "Now with a year's more experience, I think both of our drivers can fight for the title."

Verstappen grabs a lot of the headlines, but the teenager's teammate is Daniel Ricciardo, with Marko insisting: "We must remember Daniel. He is a very fast and competitive racing driver."

Red Bull are currently preparing to launch its 2017 car, the RB13, and Marko said that it is "Sexy, fast and aggressive".

He also said that it looks good in the simulator.

"But at the moment it's only the simulator. Only in winter testing will we see where we really stand," he explained.

Marko said that Red Bull is now strongly supported by Renault, explaining: "They promised us more power, so in terms of the engine we will be closer to Mercedes."

As for Verstappen, he said that the youngster's "explosive character" is not an issue.

"Now he enters his third year, it is actually a strength," he said.

"Other drivers now know they have to watch out when Max is coming. The risks are getting smaller."

As for the complaints coming from Verstappen's rivals, Marko responded: "If someone so young is passing them, they're just angry. He has it under control."

The 2017 calendar begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

