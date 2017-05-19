Helmut Marko rules out Le Mans for Red Bull

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Dr Helmut Marko says that Red Bull will not be heading to Le Mans anytime soon.
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Dr Helmut Marko has said that Red Bull will not be heading to Le Mans anytime soon.

The energy drink company has two teams in Formula 1 and has been represented at the highest level of just about every series.

However, Red Bull are conspicuously absent at Le Mans, the most famous endurance sports car race.

When asked if the brand might consider a foray in the world endurance championship, Red Bull official Marko told Spain's El Confidencial: "No. We are concentrated on Formula 1.

"If you look at it, the costs are very high for the championship, but there's only one race that matters or is covered."

When asked if Red Bull would even consider a major team sponsorship deal at Le Mans, he added: "No."

As for Red Bull's plight in F1 this year, Marko insisted that the brand has not given up on the title despite clearly trailing Mercedes and Ferrari so far.

"No," he said, "otherwise we would not be making the effort that we are.

"But this power unit in Formula 1 is not a normal engine. So if your combustion system is better, the electrical part is better.

"After the first four races Ferrari seemed like the big favourite, but it seems that in Barcelona Mercedes took a big leap with the engine. You change the engine and 'bang!', you take a big leap again."

Red Bull next have the chance to close the gap on second-placed Ferrari at next Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Your Comments
