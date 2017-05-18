Dr Helmut Marko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Red Bull are waiting on a Renault upgrade that has been delayed for reliability reasons.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Red Bull are waiting on a Renault upgrade that has been delayed for reliability reasons.

In Barcelona, the former champions took a clear step closer to runaway pacesetters Mercedes and Ferrari.

"We closed more than 60% of the gap," Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko told newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

He admitted that the team are hoping for another big step in time for the Red Bull-promoted Austrian Grand Prix, but that also depends on whether the Renault upgrade will be ready by then.

"Naturally we are hoping that something will come before Austria," he said.

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on July 9.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Read Next:
Marko hails step forward after Ecclestone exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Helmut Marko, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Dr Helmut Marko hails step forward after Bernie Ecclestone exit
 Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Engine rule changes or Red Bull will quit'
 Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Dr Helmut Marko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'
Marko confirms official role for Jos VerstappenWolff: 'Red Bull in control of Sainz'Red Bull plan next upgrade for AustriaMateschitz 'patient' amid Red Bull struggleNewey penned Red Bull Barcelona upgrade
Verstappen committed to Red Bull contractMercedes upgrade bigger than Red Bull'sValsecchi: 'Kvyat could return to Red Bull'Marko: 'Verstappen cannot switch to Ferrari'Horner: 'Red Bull can catch top teams'
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 