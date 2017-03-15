Dr Helmut Marko admits that he is worried fuel economy could affect the 'show' in 2017.

Red Bull's top official told Austrian broadcaster Servus TV that he is happy with the much faster cars in 2017, including a tougher physical challenge for the drivers who can push on more robust Pirelli tyres.

However, he is worried that the drivers may still be nursing their fuel loads during races.

"At least in the first race everyone will be talking about the issue of fuel economy," Marko predicted.

"The fuel limit for the race has increased by 5kg, but it does not compensate for the increase in engine power, the width of the tyres and the increased efficiency of the aerodynamics."

The first race of the season will be the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday.