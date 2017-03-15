Helmut Marko: 'Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017'

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Dr Helmut Marko admits that he is worried fuel economy could affect the 'show' in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 08:54 UK

Dr Helmut Marko has admitted that he is worried fuel economy could affect the 'show' in 2017.

Red Bull's top official told Austrian broadcaster Servus TV that he is happy with the much faster cars in 2017, including a tougher physical challenge for the drivers who can push on more robust Pirelli tyres.

However, he is worried that the drivers may still be nursing their fuel loads during races.

"At least in the first race everyone will be talking about the issue of fuel economy," Marko predicted.

"The fuel limit for the race has increased by 5kg, but it does not compensate for the increase in engine power, the width of the tyres and the increased efficiency of the aerodynamics."

The first race of the season will be the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Read Next:
Marko: 'Verstappen ready for F1 title'
>
View our homepages for Helmut Marko, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017'
 Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes still ahead of rivals'
 Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
Christian Horner: 'Rivals rejected shark fin ban'
Marko: 'Verstappen ready for F1 title'Marko: 'Sainz is Red Bull reserve driver'Father: 'Too early for Verstappen title in 2017'Renault promising Spanish GP engine boostVerstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion record
Marko would have taken Wehrlein 'risk'Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win titleRed Bull, Haas cars pass crash testsVerstappen 'absolutely ready' for 2017 titleMarko: 'Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension'
> Red Bull Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 