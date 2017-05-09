Christian Horner: 'Red Bull can catch top teams'

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner at Old Truman Brewery on February 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Team boss Christian Horner says that Red Bull still have a chance of catching title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Although the energy drink-owned team will introduce a 'B' spec car in Barcelona this weekend, engine partner Renault has delayed a performance upgrade.

However, Horner is upbeat.

"The new regulations are still very immature and we will definitely get stronger," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"Obviously Ferrari and Mercedes have been better than us so far, but we've tried to keep the damage within limits. We still have our chances to catch up."

There are suggestions that Red Bull's situation has left driver Daniel Ricciardo deeply frustrated, and potentially open to a switch to Ferrari for 2018.

Horner said: "I cannot see a difference between the Ricciardo now and the Daniel I know from past years. Of course he wants to be competitive but he isn't moaning. The 2015 season was much more frustrating for him.

"I am convinced that we have the most exciting driver pairing in the sport."

Although Red Bull are not yet vying for wins, Horner said he is happy that the formerly-dominant Mercedes team finally have a rival in the form of Ferrari.

"It's great for the sport. Formula 1 has a new winner in Valtteri Bottas, we've had four races where beforehand no-one could have predicted with certainty who would win. Three winners in four grands prix - may it continue."

The season continues this weekend in Barcelona with Red Bull sitting 78 points behind second-placed Ferrari.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 