Bernie Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win title

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
© AFP
Bernie Ecclestone doubts that Mercedes can be beaten in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:39 UK

Bernie Ecclestone has said that he doubts Mercedes can be beaten in 2017.

Many are hoping and expecting that, with the major aerodynamic regulation changes, 2016 runner-up Red Bull can mount a serious title tilt this year.

However, F1 supremo Ecclestone told Munich newspaper TZ: "If Red Bull believe they can beat Mercedes with better aerodynamics, I'm not so sure.

"The gap that Mercedes has with the engine is still huge."

However, Ecclestone does fully support Red Bull's young sensation Max Verstappen, despite the controversy his attacking style has provoked.

"He is a future world champion. He tries to win races and is probably better at being on the limit than the others. That's racing."

Former Sauber technical boss Willy Rampf agrees with Ecclestone that the pecking order is unlikely to change in 2017.

"From the outside, I got the impression last year that Mercedes only released the developments that were necessary to stay ahead of the others," he told Speed Week.

"They did not show everything that was possible in 2016, and had the opportunity to work on the 2017 regulations from an early stage."

Mercedes won the 2016 championship with 765 points to Red Bull's 468.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Red Bull, Haas cars pass crash tests
>
View our homepages for Bernie Ecclestone, Max Verstappen, Willy Rampf, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
Bernie Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win title
 Sports Mole logo
Red Bull, Haas cars pass crash tests
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Max Verstappen 'absolutely ready' for 2017 title
Marko: 'Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension'Verstappen: 'Ricciardo relationship could change'Red Bull did not consider Sainz releaseVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiHorner expects "tentative" Rosberg in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen 'calm' amid Senna comparisonsBerger: 'Senna-Verstappen comparison is right'Result: Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand PrixRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceHamilton fastest in Brazilian P2
> Red Bull Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0