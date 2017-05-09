Martin Brundle: 'Max Verstappen disappointed in 2017'

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Former F1 driver Martin Brundle urges Max Verstappen to keep his "disappointment" in check this year.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 08:29 UK

Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has urged Max Verstappen to keep his "disappointment" in check this year.

Brundle, a former McLaren driver who is now a veteran commentator for British television, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he can sense the 19-year-old's frustration with Red Bull's 2017 car.

"He's so smart that I don't think he needs advice," Brundle said.

"But he shouldn't get too frustrated that his car isn't faster. I can just see the disappointment on his face."

Indeed, Red Bull have started the 2017 season admitting their chassis deficits, while an improved engine from Renault has been delayed.

Further up the grid, Brundle tipped a season-long battle for the title.

"The battle between Mercedes and Ferrari will continue throughout the season," he said. "Both teams have great drivers."

The season continues on Sunday with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Red Bull doubt F1 engine parity claims
