Toto Wolff has backtracked after saying that Nico Rosberg might return to Formula 1 from retirement.

In Montreal, Mercedes chief Wolff said that he would "not be surprised" if the German was lured to "Ferrari or someone else" in the future.

Rosberg hit back: "No, I really have finished my career."

Now, Wolff has clarified his original comments, saying that he had simply answered a journalist's question about whether he would be surprised if Rosberg came back.

"I would be even more surprised if he is back in Formula 1 again next year," he told German broadcaster Sky.

"You can see how stories like this are created in Formula 1."

Rosberg made the shock decision to retire from the sport after winning his first title last year.

