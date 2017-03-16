Toto Wolff applauds Formula 1 social media changes

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff applauds the tweaks already made in Formula 1's post-Bernie Ecclestone era.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 08:34 UK

Toto Wolff has applauded the tweaks already made in Formula 1's post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

Since Liberty Media's buyout was completed and F1 supremo Ecclestone was ousted, former paddock and pitlane restrictions on the use of social media for instance have already been notably relaxed.

Asked if that was an important step, Mercedes chief Wolff told Austrian newspaper Kurier: "You could not have done otherwise.

"You can only reach young people through the digital side. Formula 1 needs to bridge this difficult gap and transform its product."

The 2017 world championship begins next weekend in Melbourne.

Mercedes GP Team Principal Ross Brawn attends the official press conference following practice for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 6, 2013
Read Next:
Brawn: 'Budget caps a possibility for F1'
>
View our homepages for Toto Wolff, Bernie Ecclestone, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 