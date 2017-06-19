Former San Marino GP host Imola remains on track for a future return to the F1 calendar.

Before current host Monza's 2017 deal was signed last year, the now-ousted F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone had admitted that Imola - an area of Bologna - was in the running to snatch the historic Italian GP.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, F1 race director Charlie Whiting has performed an inspection and has given Imola the necessary FIA circuit approval to host grands prix in future.

Formula Imola chief Uberto Selvatico Estense said: "I hope that soon there is the confirmation by national authorities so that we can implement at Imola the promises made by the president of the Aci (Automobile Club d'Italia)."

Imola hosted the San Marino GP from 1981 to 2006.