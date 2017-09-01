Jacques Villeneuve says 'no' to podium interview job

Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jacques Villeneuve says that he has repeatedly turned down offers to conduct the post-race interviews on the Formula 1 podium.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 19:41 UK

Jacques Villeneuve has said that he has repeatedly turned down offers to conduct the post-race interviews on the Formula 1 podium.

The 1997 world champion attends grands prix as a television pundit for Italian television, but unlike other drivers who do the podium interviews, the 46-year-old Canadian says that he is not officially retired.

"When you get this kind of request, you are a driver who no longer races - a 'has-been'. But I'm not there yet. Not yet," he told Le Journal de Montreal.

"I'll leave it to the others."

However, Villeneuve did accept a request to drive F1's official two-seater 'F1 Experiences' car at Monza, with the programme run by Paul Stoddart and Mike Gascoyne.

"I agreed because it's Monza - the temple of speed. It's a circuit I've always loved and it's so rich in history," he said.

Villeneuve added that he has not forgotten how to drive an F1 car at speed.

"No, you don't lose it," said the former Williams and Honda driver.

"You get to the first corner and know exactly what to do. I admit to having some nausea because my ears are no longer used to the acceleration.

"The engine is 880 horse power so it's amazing, and the steering and the braking are very precise too - it's great."

Villeneuve last drove in F1 in 2006.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Haas switch focus to 2018 car
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jacques Villeneuve, Paul Stoddart, Mike Gascoyne, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 